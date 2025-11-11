Fractyl Health (GUTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTSGet Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.16). On average, analysts expect Fractyl Health to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Fractyl Health stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. Fractyl Health has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fractyl Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fractyl Health by 73.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,921,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 812,361 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Fractyl Health by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 516,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 165,786 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Fractyl Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fractyl Health by 460.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 59,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GUTS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Fractyl Health from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Fractyl Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Fractyl Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Fractyl Health in a report on Thursday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.60 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

