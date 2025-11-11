Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF $FLGB Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,153,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after buying an additional 225,219 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 296,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after buying an additional 196,762 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 37,872 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Shares of FLGB stock opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.75. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $33.31.

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

