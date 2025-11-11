FTC Solar (FTCI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share and revenue of $21.1170 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

FTC Solar Trading Down 10.8%

FTC Solar stock opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. FTC Solar has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FTC Solar by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 53,391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in FTC Solar by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 13,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price (up previously from $3.80) on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

