Gloo Holdings, Inc. Prices IPO at $10.00-$12.00 Per Share (GLOO)

Gloo Holdings, Inc. (GLOO) expects to raise $100.10 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, November 19th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 9,100,000 shares at $10.00-$12.00 per share.

In the last year, Gloo Holdings, Inc. generated $41.09 million in revenue and had a net loss of $128.05 million. The company has a market cap of $800.61 million.

Roth Capital Partners acted as the underwriter for the IPO and Benchmark (a StoneX Company), Craig-Hallum, Lake Street, Loop Capital Markets and Texas Capital Securities were co-managers.

Gloo Holdings, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in Delaware) Glooâ€™s mission is to build the leading vertical technology platform for the faith and flourishing ecosystem, which we believe is one of the largest, oldest and least-digitized ecosystems in the world. Our purpose is to shape technology as a force for good, so people can flourish and communities can thrive. This is grounded in our belief that relationships catalyze growth, and when technology is used to serve relationships, it transforms lives. The faith and flourishing ecosystem is vast and, we believe, a technologically underserved vertical that includes traditional Christian (primarily Protestant and Catholic) churches and a diverse network of ministries, nonprofits and service providers. According to a 2016 analysis conducted by the Interdisciplinary Journal of Research on Religion, the faith sector, including all religions of which Christianity is the largest in America, contributes approximately $1.2 trillion to the United States economy each year. According to IBISWorld, Christian organizations, which comprise our primary customer focus, accounted for 88% of the aggregate revenue of religious organizations in the United States in 2024. Although we have not undertaken an independent analysis to estimate the total addressable market for all of our current offerings or determined with precision the portion of this market that we may serve, we are confident that Gloo has substantial opportunities for continued growth. In the United States alone, the faith and flourishing ecosystem is estimated to include over 415,000 Christian organizations, comprised of over 315,000 Christian congregations according to the 2020 U.S. Religion Census by the Association of Statisticians of American Religious Bodies, as well as over 100,000 Christian nonprofit organizations according to the Cause IQ directory of nonprofits as of July 2025. Since our founding in 2013, we have offered a breadth of products, services and solutions to the two primary stakeholders at the core of the faith and flourishing ecosystem, network capability providers (NCPs) and the churches and frontline organizations (CFLs) they serve. NCPs play an enabling role in the faith and flourishing vertical by equipping CFLs with products and services so CFLs can focus on their mission. These products and services include technology solutions, content, marketing services and donor services. CFLs serve as the heart of the faith and flourishing ecosystem, and include churches, ministries, nonprofits and service organizations, providing worship, educational programs, community outreach efforts and other social services support. We have established a platform that connects NCPs and CFLs and facilitates sales of products and services between the two groups. Through our platform, CFLs gain access to curated resources and NCPs benefit from targeted distribution of their products and services to members of the ecosystem. The Gloo platform includes a suite of technology, marketplace, advertising and service solutions offered directly by us and by our wholly owned or consolidated subsidiaries, which we refer to as Gloo Capital Partners. We generate revenue from NCPs through sales of enterprise subscriptions to outsourced technology, artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and advertising (all of which we account for as platform revenue), as well as platform solutions. We generate platform revenue from CFLs through sales of subscriptions to communication tools, content libraries, data insights and AI capabilities, as well as through transactions on our and Gloo Capital Partnersâ€™ e-commerce marketplaces, including Outreach, Inc., our largest online marketplace. Note: Net loss and revenue are for the 12 months that ended July 31, 2025. (Note: Gloo Holdings disclosed the terms for its IPO on Oct. 30, 2025, in an S-1/A filing: 9.1 million shares at a price range of $10.00 to $12.00 to raise $100.1 million, if priced at the $11.00 mid-point of its range. Background: Gloo Holdings filed its S-1 on Oct. 17, 2025, without disclosing the terms. Estimated proceeds were $100 million.)Â “.

Gloo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and has 550 employees. The company is located at 831 Pearl Street Boulder, Colorado 80302 and can be reached via phone at (303) 381-2645.

