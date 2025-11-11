Grace Therapeutics (GRCE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Grace Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRCE – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Grace Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 21, 2025 at 9:30 AM ET.

Get Grace Therapeutics alerts:

Grace Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Grace Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Grace Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Grace Therapeutics stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. Grace Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $41.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRCE. Wall Street Zen upgraded Grace Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grace Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GRCE

Grace Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grace Therapeutics Inc is a late-stage biopharma company advancing GTx-104, its novel injectable formulation of nimodipine which addresses high unmet medical needs for a rare disease, aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. Grace Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Acasti Pharma Inc, is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grace Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grace Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.