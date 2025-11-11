GRAIL (GRAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.40) per share and revenue of $33.8330 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by ($0.04). GRAIL had a negative net margin of 329.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.57 million. On average, analysts expect GRAIL to post $-15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GRAIL Trading Up 7.2%

GRAL stock opened at $85.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 4.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.08. GRAIL has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $103.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GRAL. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of GRAIL in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of GRAIL from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GRAIL in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GRAIL news, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 81,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $5,086,562.50. Following the transaction, the president owned 396,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,799,812.50. The trade was a 17.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $498,622.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 727,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,102,485.44. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 117,497 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,436 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of GRAIL

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GRAIL by 390.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GRAIL by 278.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of GRAIL by 120.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in GRAIL by 28.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GRAIL in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

GRAIL Company Profile

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

