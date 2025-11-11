Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GPOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Gulfport Energy from $208.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $227.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

Shares of GPOR opened at $206.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.46. Gulfport Energy has a 52 week low of $153.27 and a 52 week high of $210.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $379.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.18 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%.

In other news, Director Jason Joseph Martinez sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total transaction of $102,942.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,692.16. This represents a 12.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPOR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gulfport Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

