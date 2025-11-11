Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

HAE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Haemonetics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HAE

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $70.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.19. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $47.31 and a 1-year high of $94.99.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $327.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.61 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 591.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 149,325 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,355,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth $6,783,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.