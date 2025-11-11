Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Hamilton Insurance Group traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.27, with a volume of 648514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HG. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In other news, insider Alexander James Baker sold 6,000 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $142,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 116,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,681.02. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Venkatanarayana Krishnamoorthy sold 18,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $455,712.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,288. The trade was a 22.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 71,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,842 in the last 90 days. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 1,404.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.61. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $698.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

