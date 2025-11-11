Head to Head Survey: Heidmar Maritime (HMR) & Its Peers

Heidmar Maritime (NASDAQ:HMR – Get Free Report) is one of 66 public companies in the “TRANS – SHIP” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Heidmar Maritime to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Get Heidmar Maritime alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Heidmar Maritime and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heidmar Maritime N/A N/A N/A Heidmar Maritime Competitors 20.87% 8.78% 5.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Heidmar Maritime and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heidmar Maritime 1 0 1 0 2.00 Heidmar Maritime Competitors 630 1879 2106 98 2.35

Valuation and Earnings

Heidmar Maritime presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 290.63%. As a group, “TRANS – SHIP” companies have a potential upside of 8.21%. Given Heidmar Maritime’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Heidmar Maritime is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Heidmar Maritime and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heidmar Maritime $28.95 million $1.91 million -64.00 Heidmar Maritime Competitors $2.85 billion $482.35 million 9.87

Heidmar Maritime’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Heidmar Maritime. Heidmar Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.3% of shares of all “TRANS – SHIP” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “TRANS – SHIP” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heidmar Maritime competitors beat Heidmar Maritime on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Heidmar Maritime

(Get Free Report)

Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. provides commercial and pool management services to the dry bulk, crude oil, and refined petroleum product tanker markets worldwide. It offers tanker pool and commercial management, dry bulk pool and commercial management, and fuel services. The company also operates a platform to invest in tanker or drybulk vessels offering a range of customized services for the investor, as well as engages in the sale and purchase of second-hand vessels and newbuilds in the tanker and drybulk sectors. In addition, it develops and operates eFleetWatch, a digital platform in the commercial management space, which provides pool partners with access to the data that they require for their own reporting and monitoring of their vessels. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Heidmar Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidmar Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.