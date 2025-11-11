Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC Stake Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,664 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $52,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 5.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,829 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Henry Schein by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $82.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day moving average of $68.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Henry Schein from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price target on Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barrington Research set a $79.00 price target on Henry Schein and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

