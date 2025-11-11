Hillenbrand (HI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Hillenbrand to post earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $592.25 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $598.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hillenbrand to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -360.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,292,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 177,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 123,514 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 105,290 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 76,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 682,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after buying an additional 53,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HI. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hillenbrand from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

