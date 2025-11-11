Hinge Health Inc.’s (NYSE:HNGE) Lock-Up Period Will End on November 18th

Hinge Health’s (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, November 18th. Hinge Health had issued 13,666,000 shares in its public offering on May 22nd. The total size of the offering was $437,312,000 based on an initial share price of $32.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HNGE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hinge Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hinge Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W raised Hinge Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Hinge Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hinge Health from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.93.

Shares of NYSE HNGE opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. Hinge Health has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $62.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.18.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $154.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hinge Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hinge Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. BIT Capital GmbH raised its holdings in Hinge Health by 144.6% during the third quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 1,849,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,775,000 after buying an additional 1,093,320 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hinge Health by 22.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,237,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,753,000 after buying an additional 228,234 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hinge Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Hinge Health by 348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

