HUYA (HUYA) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect HUYA to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $1.6935 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 5:00 AM ET.

HUYA Stock Performance

NYSE HUYA opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. HUYA has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $618.13 million, a PE ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HUYA stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of HUYA worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. HSBC raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of HUYA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised HUYA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

