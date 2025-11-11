ICL Group (ICL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect ICL Group to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 4:00 AM ET.
ICL Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51.
ICL Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0426 per share. This represents a yield of 290.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.62%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.57.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ICL Group
About ICL Group
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ICL Group
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Insiders Sold Big at These 3 Stocks—Should You Worry?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Nuclear Stocks Are Melting Down—Should Investors Panic?
Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.