ICL Group (ICL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect ICL Group to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 4:00 AM ET.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51.

ICL Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0426 per share. This represents a yield of 290.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 35,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in ICL Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in ICL Group by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 107,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 64,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ICL Group

About ICL Group

(Get Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.