IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.3750.

IDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of IDACORP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on IDACORP from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

IDACORP Trading Down 0.4%

IDACORP stock opened at $128.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. IDACORP has a one year low of $104.74 and a one year high of $138.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.59.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The energy company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $663.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.09 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. IDACORP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 621.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in IDACORP by 62.0% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

