Immuneering (IMRX) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Immuneering to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). On average, analysts expect Immuneering to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IMRX stock opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. Immuneering has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, Director Peter Feinberg purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $50,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 156,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,629.22. This represents a 5.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,800 shares of company stock worth $143,754. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Immuneering by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Immuneering by 57.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 95,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Immuneering during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Immuneering from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Immuneering in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $12.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

(Get Free Report)

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

