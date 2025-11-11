Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February $PFEB Stock Position Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 34.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,715,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,093,000 after purchasing an additional 958,199 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,136,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,711,000 after buying an additional 736,250 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 456,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,350,000 after buying an additional 363,158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 395,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after buying an additional 132,939 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 329,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after buying an additional 110,070 shares during the last quarter.

PFEB opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $937.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.39.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

