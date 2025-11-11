Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Innoviz Technologies to post earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $14.6670 million for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 197.89% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. On average, analysts expect Innoviz Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INVZ stock opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.29. Innoviz Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 499.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 58,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 71,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

INVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $2.50 target price on Innoviz Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital boosted their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $2.53 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innoviz Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.27.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

