Integra Resources (ITRG) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Integra Resources to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $37.9480 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. Integra Resources has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $525.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Integra Resources by 88.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,365,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 1,108,570 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,106,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Integra Resources by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 50,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 16,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Integra Resources from $3.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

