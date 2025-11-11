Intellinetics (INLX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Intellinetics to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Shares of INLX stock opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82. Intellinetics has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 million, a PE ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Intellinetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intellinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

In related news, major shareholder Robert Taglich sold 35,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $393,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 458,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,062. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, videos, and emails.

