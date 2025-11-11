Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interface currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

TILE stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.91. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $364.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.19 million. Interface had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Interface has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interface will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $673,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 145,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,610.85. This represents a 14.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James Poppens sold 5,000 shares of Interface stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $130,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 124,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,462.24. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TILE. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Interface in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 2,695.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Interface by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interface in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

