Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Revolve Group (RVLV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) in the last few weeks:

11/5/2025 – Revolve Group had its “mixed” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

11/5/2025 – Revolve Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

11/5/2025 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Revolve Group had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Revolve Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2025 – Revolve Group had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.