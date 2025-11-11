Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Holley (HLLY)

Holley (NYSE: HLLY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/10/2025 – Holley had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Holley had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $3.00 to $4.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Holley had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $4.00 to $4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Holley had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $3.50 to $5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Holley had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Holley had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Holley had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Buying and Selling at Holley

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,654,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,842,213.42. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

