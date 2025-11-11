J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) versus Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Head-To-Head Review

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) and J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.1% of Fossil Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of J.Jill shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Fossil Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of J.Jill shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fossil Group and J.Jill, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fossil Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 J.Jill 1 4 2 0 2.14

Earnings & Valuation

Fossil Group currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. J.Jill has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.70%. Given Fossil Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fossil Group is more favorable than J.Jill.

This table compares Fossil Group and J.Jill”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fossil Group $1.08 billion 0.10 -$102.67 million ($1.11) -1.80 J.Jill $610.86 million 0.38 $39.48 million $2.39 6.45

J.Jill has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fossil Group. Fossil Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than J.Jill, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fossil Group and J.Jill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fossil Group -5.49% -12.07% -2.27% J.Jill 6.12% 40.48% 10.50%

Volatility & Risk

Fossil Group has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J.Jill has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

J.Jill beats Fossil Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It also manufactures and distributes private label brands, as well as branded products purchased for resell in other branded retail stores. The company offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, SKAGEN, MICHELE, RELIC, and ZODIAC; and under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MICHAEL KORS, TORY BURCH, and Skechers. The company sells its products through company-owned retail and outlet stores, department and specialty retail stores, mass market stores, e-commerce sites, licensed and franchised FOSSIL retail stores, and retail concessions, as well as sells its products on airlines. The company was formerly known as Fossil, Inc. and changed its name to Fossil Group, Inc. in May 2013. Fossil Group, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc. operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

