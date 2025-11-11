Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Jerash Holdings (US) to post earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 0.57%.The business had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.85 million.

Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Performance

Shares of JRSH opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 million, a P/E ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 285.71%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Jerash Holdings (US) as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JRSH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

