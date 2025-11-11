Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 99.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,444,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,104,000 after acquiring an additional 288,576 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,378,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,078,000 after purchasing an additional 178,169 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,354,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,024,000 after purchasing an additional 185,476 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,731,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,412,000 after purchasing an additional 860,899 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,178,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,631,000 after buying an additional 198,817 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $1,281,315.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 115,220 shares in the company, valued at $14,060,296.60. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,839 shares of company stock worth $2,056,315. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on JCI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $101.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.72.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of JCI opened at $122.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $68.03 and a 1-year high of $123.76.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

