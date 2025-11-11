Journey Medical (DERM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Journey Medical to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $18.8540 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Journey Medical had a negative return on equity of 48.69% and a negative net margin of 15.49%.The business had revenue of $15.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 million. On average, analysts expect Journey Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Journey Medical Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of DERM stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Journey Medical has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $235.47 million, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DERM shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Journey Medical from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Journey Medical in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Journey Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Journey Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Journey Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Journey Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Journey Medical in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Journey Medical by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 148,612 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Journey Medical by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Journey Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Journey Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Journey Medical Company Profile

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

