JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Bought by Everest Management Corp.

Everest Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Everest Management Corp.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after buying an additional 72,885,260 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,040,469,000 after acquiring an additional 548,853 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,523,588,000 after acquiring an additional 890,553 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,972,807,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,754,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,373,993,000 after purchasing an additional 547,110 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. UBS Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Phillip Securities lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.38.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $316.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $862.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $319.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

