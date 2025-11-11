JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.1% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $316.69 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $319.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $862.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

