JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stake Lowered by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 4.9% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $316.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.11. The company has a market cap of $862.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $319.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

