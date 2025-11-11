Katapult (KPLT) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share and revenue of $74.55 million for the quarter. Katapult has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Get Katapult alerts:

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $71.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.45 million. On average, analysts expect Katapult to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Katapult Stock Down 34.4%

Shares of KPLT stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81. Katapult has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Katapult

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Katapult stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KPLT Free Report ) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.87% of Katapult worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on KPLT. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Katapult from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Katapult in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Katapult

Katapult Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.