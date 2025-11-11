KORU Medical Systems (KRMD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $9.6650 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

KRMD opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.24 million, a P/E ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60. KORU Medical Systems has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.05.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in KORU Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

