KULR Technology Group (KULR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.
KULR Technology Group Stock Performance
KULR opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.03. KULR Technology Group has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $43.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42.
Insider Activity at KULR Technology Group
In other news, Director Joanna D. Massey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $54,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,437.11. This represents a 35.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KULR Technology Group
About KULR Technology Group
KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KULR Technology Group
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Insiders Sold Big at These 3 Stocks—Should You Worry?
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Nuclear Stocks Are Melting Down—Should Investors Panic?
Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.