KULR Technology Group (KULR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

KULR Technology Group Stock Performance

KULR opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.03. KULR Technology Group has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $43.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42.

Insider Activity at KULR Technology Group

In other news, Director Joanna D. Massey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $54,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,437.11. This represents a 35.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

About KULR Technology Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 1,889,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 18,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

Featured Articles

