Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.1250.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $67.00 price target on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.69 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.55.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter. Kura Sushi USA had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1,674.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.