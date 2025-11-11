Legend Biotech (LEGN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Legend Biotech to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $277.9080 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $255.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.49 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 32.00% and a negative net margin of 40.83%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Legend Biotech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

LEGN opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEGN. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Legend Biotech from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEGN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth about $78,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 244.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 19,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.