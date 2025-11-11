Leifras Co., Ltd. – Sponsored ADR’s (NASDAQ:LFS) Quiet Period To Expire on November 18th

Leifras’ (NASDAQ:LFS – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, November 18th. Leifras had issued 1,250,000 shares in its public offering on October 9th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Leifras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ LFS opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. Leifras has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $5.73.

Headquartered in Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, we are a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement. We primarily provide services related to the organization and operations of sports schools and sports events for children. Building upon our experience and know-how in sports education, we also operate a robust social business sector, dispatching sports coaches to meet various community needs.

