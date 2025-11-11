Loar (LOAR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Loar to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter. Loar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.88 EPS.Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Loar had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 9.82%.The company had revenue of $123.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LOAR opened at $77.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Loar has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $99.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 167.89 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loar in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Loar by 347.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Loar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Loar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on LOAR shares. Wall Street Zen raised Loar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Loar in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Loar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

