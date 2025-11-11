Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $1.3540 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.80.

In other news, Director Dennis Matheis purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 665,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,751.86. The trade was a 17.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,727 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 420.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,194 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 71,026.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUCD shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lucid Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.70.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

