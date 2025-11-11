M-tron Industries (MPTI) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $13.9050 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 10:30 AM ET.

M-tron Industries Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN MPTI opened at $54.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.90. M-tron Industries has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $71.10.

Institutional Trading of M-tron Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in M-tron Industries by 25.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 56,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in M-tron Industries by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in M-tron Industries by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Atrium Research raised shares of M-tron Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

M-tron Industries Company Profile

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

Featured Stories

