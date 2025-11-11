Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.78.

Several analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Desjardins upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.

In other Manulife Financial news, insider Paul Lorentz sold 178,425 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.90, for a total value of C$7,476,007.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 79,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,349,067. The trade was a 69.06% decrease in their position. Insiders have sold 179,582 shares of company stock worth $7,516,321 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

TSE MFC opened at C$46.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.33. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$36.93 and a one year high of C$47.25. The firm has a market cap of C$79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Manulife provides life insurance and wealth management products and services to individuals and group customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. Manulife is one of Canada’s Big Three Life Insurance companies (the other two are Sun Life and Great West Life). As of Dec. 31, 2021, Manulife reported assets under management or administration of about CAD $1.4 trillion.

