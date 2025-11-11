Manulife Financial (MFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Manulife Financial to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.
Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 814.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,399,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,999 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 65.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,894 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 62.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,115,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,652,000 after purchasing an additional 429,111 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 431,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,789,000 after buying an additional 174,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 422.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 164,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 132,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.
