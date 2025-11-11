MeiraGTx (MGTX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect MeiraGTx to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share and revenue of $7.7050 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 21, 2025 at 12:30 PM ET.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 415.39% and a negative return on equity of 314.44%. The business had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. On average, analysts expect MeiraGTx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MeiraGTx stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $687.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.35. MeiraGTx has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38.

In other news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $398,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,313,983 shares in the company, valued at $11,024,317.37. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $212,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 829,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,611.78. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MeiraGTx by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MeiraGTx during the second quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MGTX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on MeiraGTx in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MeiraGTx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

