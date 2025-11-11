Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Position Increased by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,370 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.9% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,506 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 62,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,057,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 182 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.6%

META opened at $631.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $724.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $704.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $325,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,104,836. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total value of $333,391.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,760.59. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,434 shares of company stock worth $45,476,396. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $827.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.