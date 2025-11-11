Microbot Medical (MBOT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Microbot Medical to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.
Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Microbot Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Microbot Medical Price Performance
Microbot Medical stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. Microbot Medical has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $4.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MBOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Microbot Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research lowered Microbot Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Microbot Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microbot Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.
About Microbot Medical
Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.
