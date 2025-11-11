Microbot Medical (MBOT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Microbot Medical to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Microbot Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Microbot Medical Price Performance

Microbot Medical stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. Microbot Medical has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $4.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 292,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microbot Medical by 24.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 78,121 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Microbot Medical in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Microbot Medical in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Microbot Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research lowered Microbot Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Microbot Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microbot Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microbot Medical

About Microbot Medical

(Get Free Report)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.