Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $44.89 and last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 2837190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.02.

The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mineralys Therapeutics from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Insider Activity at Mineralys Therapeutics

In other news, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 11,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $409,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 81,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,864. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,176,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,456,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,141,285.50. This represents a 27.49% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,959 shares of company stock worth $2,098,393. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 297.5% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 198.2% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $91,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.40.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

