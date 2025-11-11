MNTN Inc.’s (NYSE:MNTN) Lock-Up Period To End on November 18th

MNTN’s (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, November 18th. MNTN had issued 11,700,000 shares in its IPO on May 22nd. The total size of the offering was $187,200,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNTN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MNTN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on shares of MNTN from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised MNTN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.50 price objective on MNTN in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MNTN in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.15.

MNTN Stock Performance

Shares of MNTN stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58. MNTN has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $32.49.

MNTN (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. MNTN has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MNTN

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTN. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of MNTN during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in MNTN in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MNTN in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MNTN in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in shares of MNTN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNTN Company Profile

MNTN is on a mission to transform Connected TV (“CTV”) into a next-generation performance marketing channel. Our revolutionary Performance TV (“PTV”) software platform allows marketers to combine the powerful storytelling format of TV advertising with the targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities of paid search and social advertising.

