Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 283,732 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $55,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOD. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOD. KeyCorp upped their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

In other news, insider Eric S. Mcginnis sold 25,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $3,545,868.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,410.76. The trade was a 55.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 14,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,992,679.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,056 shares in the company, valued at $11,511,636.24. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $159.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Modine Manufacturing Company has a one year low of $64.79 and a one year high of $166.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.07.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $738.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.91 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.