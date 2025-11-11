Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Get Mplx alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mplx from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Mplx from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Mplx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MPLX

Institutional Trading of Mplx

Mplx Trading Up 0.9%

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the second quarter worth $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average is $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mplx has a 1 year low of $44.60 and a 1 year high of $54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Mplx had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 37.61%.The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Mplx will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $1.0765 dividend. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 91.31%.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.