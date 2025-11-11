National Steel (SID) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Steel (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $2.0751 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 9:30 AM ET.

National Steel Stock Down 1.9%

SID stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. National Steel has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.



Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised National Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of National Steel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Steel has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $1.30.

About National Steel

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.



